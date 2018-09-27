Armenian FM meets UN Special Envoy

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met in New York with Staffan de Mistura, Special Envoy of UN Secretary-General on Syria.

At the meeting on September 26 the sides exchanged ideas on possible steps for improvement of humanitarian situation in Syria.



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia expressed serious concerns on many occasions about the crisis in Syria and security of Syrian Armenians. He said that Armenia is ready to continue and expand its humanitarian mission, aimed at satisfaction of Armenian community’s urgent needs.