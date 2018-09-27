Pashinyan highlights importance of “comprehensive” EU support for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that "comprehensive” support from the European Union is very important for the ongoing democratic changes in Armenia, he said at the meeting with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn on September 25.

“Touching on the Yerevan City Council elections, Nikol Pashinyan said that more than 80 percent of the votes had gone to My Step Alliance, which means that people voted for snap parliamentary elections. The Prime Minister noted that the latest elections proved free and transparent, and the defeated political forces congratulated the winning candidate which, according to Nikol Pashinyan, is unprecedented in Armenia and can set a good example of political culture. The head of the government also announced he was going to negotiate with other political forces about holding early parliamentary elections in Armenia,” the Armenian government said in a press release.



According to Commissioner Hahn, the European Union will carry on the programs and activities aimed at promoting cooperation with Armenia as envisaged under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. He added that Armenia can expect continued assistance from the EU.