Lebanese President to participate in Francophonie Summit in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun reiterated his participation in XVII Francophonie Summit to be held in Yerevan this October.
On September 25 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Michel Aoun at UN Headquarters.
The sides attached importance to the continuous development of Armenian-Lebanese traditionally friendly relations, expressing satisfaction with the level of bilateral political collaboration.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.