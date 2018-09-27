766 views

Lebanese President to participate in Francophonie Summit in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun reiterated his participation in XVII Francophonie Summit to be held in Yerevan this October.

On September 25 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Michel Aoun at UN Headquarters.

The sides attached importance to the continuous development of Armenian-Lebanese traditionally friendly relations, expressing satisfaction with the level of bilateral political collaboration.

