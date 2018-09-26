Armenian PM meets with President of Cyprus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at United Nations Headquarters.

According to the Armenian government’s press service, Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the continuous development of Armenia-Cyprus friendly relations and expressed his satisfaction with the level of bilateral political cooperation. The Armenian PM found necessary to deepen ties in economic sector and increase trade turnover between the two countries.



Nikol Pashinyan and Nicos Anastasiades also touched upon NK issue and Cyprus dispute, attaching special importance to settlement of these conflicts exclusively through peaceful negotiations.



President of Cyprus invited Nikol Pashinyan to visit Cyprus.