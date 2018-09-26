Armenian PM speaks of Mandela’s legacy at UN

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that "one day our region’s democratic development will rule out the risks of hostilities, wars and hatred”.

“I come from a region, where unfortunately bloody conflicts, corrupt system of governance, animosity between people overshadow wisdom and the need for peaceful coexistence. Democracies are not supposed to wage wars against each other. I hope that one day our region’s democratic development will rule out the risks of hostilities, wars and hatred. Armenia has firmly embarked on this path of and strongly stands for regional peace, stability and reconciliation,” Pashinyan said at the UN Peace Summit dedicated to Nelson Mandela.



“It was only half a year ago, when the people of Armenia rejected fear and injustice and went out to the streets to protest for their fundamental rights, freedom and dignity. As the dramatic events were unfolding in the streets of Yerevan, I was asked if I had a model of a leader who inspired me in my nation’s strive for democracy and social justice, and my answer was “yes”, there is such a leader.



And that leader is Nelson Mandela. Having been a political prisoner myself, I closely followed the political path and life story of this most famous political prisoner who would change his own country and indeed the aspirations of millions worldwide. As Mandela said on one occasion, “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” Mandela’s walk, the long walk to freedom was with me during my imprisonment, and to a great extend influenced my conscience and motivated me to embark on my own “long walk to freedom” through prison and persecution, through struggle against injustice across the towns and villages of my country,” said Nikol Pashinyan.