Putin will visit Armenia, says his spokesman

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Armenia, the president’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told “Izvestia” newspaper.

“The date will be decided later,” he said.

The last meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin took place on September 8. Pashinyan announced afterwards he invited Putin to Armenia and hoped Putin would be able to come to Yerevan in the nearest future.

The meeting in Armenia is going be the fifth one since May 8 for Pashinyan and Putin.

The Russian President will be visiting Azerbaijan in late September.

Putin’s last visit to Yerevan was in October 2016, when he arrived to take part in CSTO Collective Security Council session.