Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet soon


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tigran Balayan has said there is "an offer and an agreement” between Armenia and Azerbaijan about a meeting of foreign ministers in the near future.

“We prefer to make the announcement according to the procedure agreed upon with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Azeri side,” Tigran Balayan told the press.

 

“Adherence to the agreed terms also illustrates our responsible approach. We have an established date for the announcement,” added Balayan.

 

Brussels hosts first Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting

 

Touching on the possibility of a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Tigran Balayan has said that “the sides do not have plans for a meeting at the moment”.

 

Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be attending together the UN General Assembly session in New York in late September.

 

The last meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers took place in Brussels in July.

