Relations with Georgia are brilliant, Armenian PM says


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the relations between Armenia and Georgia are brilliant, and currently the countries should aim at accelerating the economic component to a new substantial level.”

Nikol Pashinyan said this at the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Yerevan.

“In my view, the results of this visit will give a new impetus to the political, humanitarian and economic relations between Armenia and Georgia. Georgian PM proposed a very ambitious program, which we absolutely support. The program sets a precise goal of accelerating mutual trade turnover to USD 1 billion in the coming years,” Armenian PM said.

Armenia and Georgia hold high-level talks in Tbilisi


According to him, a road map is necessary for implementing this promising program.

