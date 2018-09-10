Relations with Georgia are brilliant, Armenian PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the relations between Armenia and Georgia are brilliant, and currently the countries should aim at accelerating the economic component to a new substantial level.”
Nikol Pashinyan said this at the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze in Yerevan.
“In my view, the results of this visit will give a new impetus to the political, humanitarian and economic relations between Armenia and Georgia. Georgian PM proposed a very ambitious program, which we absolutely support. The program sets a precise goal of accelerating mutual trade turnover to USD 1 billion in the coming years,” Armenian PM said.
According to him, a road map is necessary for implementing this promising program.
