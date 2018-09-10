Armenian PM to visit France, meet Macron

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France on September 14 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Pashinyan will have meetings with the president and representatives of French business circle and the Armenian-French community, said the Armenian government’s press service.



Last time Pashinyan and Macron met at NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018.



In particular, they discussed the Francophonie Summit scheduled to take place in Yerevan in October.



“We are honored to host the summit and committed to organizing it at the highest level. We are grateful to France for the assistance with preparations for the summit,” Pashinyan said in Brussels.



Emmanuel Macron underlined that France was ready to keep working toward expansion of close cooperation with the friendly state of Armenia in various sectors, including trade. Macron added he was certain that the upcoming La Francophonie summit would be held at a high level in Armenia.