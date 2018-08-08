Putin will be out to get Pashinyan, says Saakashvili

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili continues commenting on events in Armenia.

“The Caucasus is rapidly changing. Just look at Armenia. The Kremlin does not have the complete control there, and the military control and propaganda are not enough to keep the people from expressing their will. I am afraid Putin will not let go of Armenia so simply. I think he will be out to get Pashinyan in the autumn. We all understand he does not like what is happening in Armenia. Pashinyan is trying to please him in any way possible, but you cannot please Putin,” Saakashvili said in the interview to Novaya Gazeta, timed to the 10th anniversary of Georgian-Russian war.



