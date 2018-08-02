Armenia responds to “remarks from Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said today that "the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy are to further expand and strengthen allied relations with Russia and to increase the efficiency of collaboration within CSTO and EAEU”.

Tigran Balayan said this while commenting on “the remarks from Russian experts and officials regarding recent events in Armenia” at the request of Arminfo.





Politics | 2018-07-31 21:52:18 Lavrov: We cannot help but worry about recent events in Armenia