Armenia responds to “remarks from Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said today that "the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy are to further expand and strengthen allied relations with Russia and to increase the efficiency of collaboration within CSTO and EAEU”.
Tigran Balayan said this while commenting on “the remarks from Russian experts and officials regarding recent events in Armenia” at the request of Arminfo.
“We follow how other countries respond to the internal processes in Armenia, which are conditioned by the fight against corruption and establishment of the rule of law and independent judiciary, the priorities of the state’s domestic policy.
The mentioned processes are not connected with the foreign policy of Armenia and should not cause discrepancy.
In this regard we confirm that the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, clearly indicated in the government program approved by the parliament, are to further expand and strengthen allied relations with Russia and to increase the efficiency of collaboration within CSTO and EAEU.
We follow this course rigorously,” said Balayan.
