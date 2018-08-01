48 members of U.S. Сongress urge Trump to meet Armenian PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues leadership spearheaded a letter signed by 48 Members of Congress sent to President Donald Trump urging him to meet with Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, during the annual United Nations General Assembly held in New York in September.

"A conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasizing economic development, security, and democracy is critical for a strong pivot towards a strategic partnership between our countries," Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Frank Pallone said.



The letter to President Trump says, in part: "The peaceful transition of power after the revolution is a clear indication of the will of the Armenian people, strongly demonstrating their commitment to a fairer and more democratic state. As Armenia seeks to bolster government transparency, strengthen democratic institutions, and empower civil society, it is critical for the United States to deepen its ties with this regional partner at every level of government."