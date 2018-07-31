Armenia and Italy agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciates the friendly relations between Armenia and Italy and is ready to work towards further development of bilateral ties, he said at the meeting with Italian President Sergio Matarella.
“A strong friendship connects our nations, and we believe the cooperation with Armenia needs to be developed,” said President Matarella, currently on a state visit to Armenia.
Both parties highlighted efficient collaboration in defense, particularly within the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.
Sergio Matarella spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement as well, noting that Italy will maintain its balanced approach.
Touching on the EU-Armenia relations, President Matarella assured he will contribute his best efforts so that the Italian parliament ratifies the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union as soon as possible.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.