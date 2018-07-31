380 views

Armenia and Italy agree to strengthen bilateral ties


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciates the friendly relations between Armenia and Italy and is ready to work towards further development of bilateral ties, he said at the meeting with Italian President Sergio Matarella.

“A strong friendship connects our nations, and we believe the cooperation with Armenia needs to be developed,” said President Matarella, currently on a state visit to Armenia.

Italian President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial


Both parties highlighted efficient collaboration in defense, particularly within the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Sergio Matarella spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement as well, noting that Italy will maintain its balanced approach.

Touching on the EU-Armenia relations, President Matarella assured he will contribute his best efforts so that the Italian parliament ratifies the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union as soon as possible.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 31, 2018 16:37
Armenia and Italy agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Army and Police | July 31, 2018 12:55
Tonoyan and Kasprzyk meet to review situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Society | July 31, 2018 12:54
IDeA Foundation will redevelop the Friendship Park in Gyumri
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe