986 views

Italian President is visiting Armenia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella have arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

The Italian delegation headed by President Mattarella also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi and other Italian officials.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 30, 2018 15:10
Italian President is visiting Armenia

Politics | July 30, 2018 11:27
Armenia’s first PM: The country has become a one-man show

Politics | July 30, 2018 10:12
RPA: “Kocharyan’s case” will disturb internal affairs in Armenia
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe