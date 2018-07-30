Italian President is visiting Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella have arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.
The Italian delegation headed by President Mattarella also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi and other Italian officials.
