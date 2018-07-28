Armenian PM talks efficient development of Russian-Armenian ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on July 27 within the frames of EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Saint Petersburg.

“I think that our frequent meetings are useful, taking into consideration current situation in Armenia and the specifics of our relations. This gives us the opportunity to discuss all nuances of our relations, ongoing and possible issues, as well as those that do not exist but are still widely circulated.



I have already said on many occasions that the strategy and main idea of our relations are clear, so we do not have much to discuss in that context. However, these meeting are useful for discussing further development of our relations. In my view, both Moscow and Yerevan are honestly interested in this. I am glad that we have registered many opportunities to discuss all issues over the past 2,5 months. It is evident for me that our relations are developing in a very efficient way and I have no doubt that this tendency will not only continue, but will make our interaction even more efficient,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.