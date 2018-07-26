1455 views

Pashinyan: Putin is straightforward and sincere



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has found Russian President Vladimir Putin easier to talk to than he thought previously.

“To be honest, I imagined our communication to be more difficult. I was pleasantly surprised to see he is a straightforward, sincere person. What do I like in our relationship? I like that we discuss everything frankly and sincerely. I recall saying after my latest visit to Moscow that the relations between Armenia and Russia must have no uncertain areas,” Pashinyan said in the interview to Echo of Moscow radio station.

 

“It does not mean we will always agree on everything. It means we will always be honest with one another. I believe it is the strongest friendship that has two states, two people looking each other in the eye and speaking frankly and sincerely,” noted the Armenian Prime Minister.

 

Nikol Pashinyan said he touched on the supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan with Vladimir Putin, but refrained from revealing the details of the discussion.

 

“We will continue that conversation with Russia and Belarus, and our other CSTO partners,” said Pashinyan.

 

He also mentioned the Russian 102nd Military Base stationed in Armenia, calling it “an important part of the security system of Armenia”.

 

“The 102nd base is in line with the national interests of the Republic of Armenia. That much is clear to everyone,” said Pashinyan. 

