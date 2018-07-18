456 views

Armenia’s First Deputy PM attends UN forum on sustainable development


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan attended the opening of United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) at U.N. headquarters during his working visit to New York.

On July 17 Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Armenian Voluntary National Review and told about recent changes in the country, reiterating Armenia’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goals.

 

In the Q&A section of the event, Mirzoyan answered questions from a number of representatives of the civil society and Greece, Belarus, Lebanon and Azerbaijan.

