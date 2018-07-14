855 views

Armenian President departs for Moscow


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian departed for Moscow today.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, on July 14 Armen Sarkissian will attend the gala concert of world opera stars at Bolshoi Theatre, which will be held within the frames of FIFA World Cup.

On July 15 Armenian President will be present at the closing ceremony of the World Cup and then the final match at Luzhniki Stadium.

