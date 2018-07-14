Armenian President departs for Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian departed for Moscow today.

According to the Armenian presidential press service, on July 14 Armen Sarkissian will attend the gala concert of world opera stars at Bolshoi Theatre, which will be held within the frames of FIFA World Cup.



On July 15 Armenian President will be present at the closing ceremony of the World Cup and then the final match at Luzhniki Stadium.