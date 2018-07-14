Pashinyan: “Azerbaijan fears that Armenian processes will inspire its people”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan thinks that "Azerbaijan has a fear that its people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate democratic changes”.

In an interview with Euronews Armenian PM noted that “unfortunately from first days of becoming Prime Minister I see that Azerbaijan is increasing its aggressiveness towards Armenia”.



“Now we see the situation changing because this aggressive policy is not only against Armenia, I think it's also against democracy because now Armenia is a really democratic country. And I think that Azerbaijan has a fear that its own people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate democratic changes. It would be very useful if NATO will send strong message to Azerbaijan that any attempt to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict using force will meet strong reaction from the international community”, Nikol Pashinyan said.