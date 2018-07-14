1077 views

Pashinyan: “Azerbaijan fears that Armenian processes will inspire its people”


Nikol Pashinyan
Nikol Pashinyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan thinks that "Azerbaijan has a fear that its people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate democratic changes”.

In an interview with Euronews Armenian PM noted that “unfortunately from first days of becoming Prime Minister I see that Azerbaijan is increasing its aggressiveness towards Armenia”.

“Now we see the situation changing because this aggressive policy is not only against Armenia, I think it's also against democracy because now Armenia is a really democratic country. And I think that Azerbaijan has a fear that its own people will be inspired from the Armenian processes to initiate democratic changes. It would be very useful if NATO will send strong message to Azerbaijan that any attempt to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict using force will meet strong reaction from the international community”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | July 13, 2018 16:05
Pashinyan to Armenian migrants: It’s time to repatriate and prosper at home

Foreign Policy | July 13, 2018 15:55
Armenian President departs for Moscow

Society | July 13, 2018 15:16
Armenia sends humanitarian aid to Syria
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe