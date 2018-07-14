Key moments of Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels: Final day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to Brussels ended in the evening of July 12.

We have put together the key moments of Pashinyan’s meetings and statements of the final day of the visit, based on the reports of the Armenian Government’s press office.



Striking example of NATO member-partner nation cooperation



Pashinyan gave a speech at the meeting of Heads of State and Government contributing to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.



Firstly, the Armenian Prime Minister noted, “The victory of velvet, non-violent revolution in Armenia was a clear manifestation of the maturity of Armenia’s society, its unwavering adherence to the promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”



Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Army and Police | 2018-06-08 14:12:30 Armenia deploys more peacekeepers to Afghanistan than some NATO members

Provocations cast doubt on Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Informal meetings

Nikol Pashinyan with Presidents of France and Lithuania Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Trudeau confirms attendance

Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Invitations