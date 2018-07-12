Key moments of Pashinyan’s visit to Brussels: Day 2

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan continues his working visit to Brussels, Belgium.
We have put together the key moments of Pashinyan’s meetings and speeches in Belgium, based on the reports of the Armenian Government’s press office.
Donald Tusk: I have always been a friend to Armenia
On July 12, Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk at NATO headquarters.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
“I have always been a friend to Armenia. What has transpired in Armenia is unique and very European, I should note. Your example is very promising and you can expect the European Union to assist Armenia with reforms,” said Tusk.
Meeting with Juncker: Reforms and EU assistance
Armenian Prime Minister also met President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the same day.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
They discussed the prospects of Armenia-EU relations in the context of recent democratic changes in Armenia. Juncker noted that the events in Armenia were peaceful and democratic and expressed readiness to provide consistent assistance to the reform process in Armenia.
Pashinyan thanked Juncker for the support Armenia received throughout the years and assured that institutional, financial and consulting assistance from the EU would be used more efficiently in Armenia.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
“Continuity of the fight against corruption that Armenia is waging in the last two months is the priority of our government,” noted Nikol Pashinyan.
Latvia kept close watch of Armenian revolution
Another meeting Pashinyan had at NATO headquarters was with President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
President Vējonis said that Latvia closely followed the political developments in Armenia and appreciated the fact that the process was peaceful and democratic.
Pashinyan noted that the Armenian authorities intended to hold free, fair and transparent elections. According to Armenian Prime Minister, Armenia considers Latvia a friendly state and hopes that the democratic changes in Armenia will bring the two countries closer together.
