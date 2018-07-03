“We can't afford a security vacuum for 10 minutes”, Armenian FM says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said "we can't afford a security vacuum for 10 minutes”.

"Look at Azerbaijan. Look at Turkey. We're a country that has been blockaded for 27 years by these two states, a country which has existential security threats … We can't afford a security vacuum for ten minutes," Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told EUobserver in an interview after his EU visit.

"Russia today is playing the role which provides hard security [for Armenia]. Is there anyone else standing there ready to help?," he said.

"Look at the countries who are trying to become NATO members [Georgia and Ukraine]. How long have they been in the queue? Ten years, is it? We can't afford 10 minutes," Armenian Minister stressed said.

Talking about the Eurasian Union Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said:

"There's a tendency to look at it as something dysfunctional, something bad, but it's an opportunity. We’re members and we’re benefitting from it”.

When EUobserver asked what Russia might do if Yerevan quit the Eurasian bloc in favour of closer European ties, Armenian FM responded:

"What happened in Armenia [the Velvet Revolution] - was it democratic enough for you? Was it good enough? Or does it have to be anti-Russian for it to qualify as democratic?”.