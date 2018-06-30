102 views

Sarkissian tells Pompeo about the “new Armenia”


Yerevan/Mediamax/. On the final day of his three-day visit to Washington, Armenian President Armenian Sarkissian held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

“In the course of a cordial meeting President Sarkissian conveyed to Secretary the willingness of the “new Armenia” to continue to build strong relations with the United States of America”, Armenian Embassy reports.

