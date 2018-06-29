660 views

Armenian FM: Fight against corruption will be ongoing


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schauble in Berlin and introduced him to recent political developments in Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan, currently in Germany on an official visit, reiterated the new Armenian government’s commitment to fulfill the mandate it was given by the people, namely to strengthen the democratic processes, rule of law, protection of human rights and freedoms, justice and the fight against corruption through reforms.

Armenian MFA has said that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble welcomed the peaceful nature of recent changes in Armenia and their compliance with the laws and Constitution.

Mnatsakanyan and Schauble also touched on the cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.

Armenian Foreign Minister noted in his remarks that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is not only a new legal basis of the Armenia-EU relations, but also an important tool Armenia can apply to encourage reforms and collaboration. Mnatsakanyan added that he hoped the German Bundestag would ratify the agreement in the near future.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced Wolfgang Schauble to Armenia’s position regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to achieve an exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

