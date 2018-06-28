Armenia calls for early solution for Syrian Armenians’ entry into Georgia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan has touched on the problems Syrian Armenians face while entering the country at the meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani today.

Ruben Sadoyan has attached importance to finding an early solution and noted that as citizens of Republic of Armenia, Syrian Armenians should not face obstacles at the entry into the friendly state of Georgia.

The parties have also touched on the efforts of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and highlighted the steps that would allow organizing a meeting in the nearest future.