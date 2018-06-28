Armenian FM urges to stop politicization of BSEC

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that some member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) abuse and politicize the platform.

Minister Mnatsakanyan said this in Yerevan at the 38th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.



“Persistent attempts by some member states to abuse and politicize the BSEC platform not only negatively affect the multilateral economic cooperation in the region, but also the core foundations of the organization,” the Armenian FM said.



According to him, “such attempts undermine the credibility of the BSEC as an effective regional economic organization.”



“We should resolutely prevent such dangerous trends, including within the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, which has to support the core goals of the organization rather than to engage in parallel activities independently from the rest of the BSEC.



Furthermore, open borders, depoliticized, unconstrained, free and inclusive regional economic cooperation as the key objectives of this organization, are also important requisites for the promotion of regional stability and peace,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated.