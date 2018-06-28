U.S. official talks “new democratic era in Armenia”

YerevanMediamax/. Acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jorgan Andrews spoke about the "new democratic era in Armenia”.

He said that on June 26 at Capitol Hill during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

Jorgan Andrews praised the “peaceful popular movement ushering in the new democratic era in Armenia” and pledged to work with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to “to help bring back the will of your people to combat corruption and establish representative accountable governments, rule of law, greater respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, checks and balances, and political and economic freedoms.”