943 views

U.S. official talks “new democratic era in Armenia”


Acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jorgan Andrews and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian
Acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jorgan Andrews and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian

Photo: ANCA


YerevanMediamax/. Acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jorgan Andrews spoke about the "new democratic era in Armenia”.

He said that on June 26 at Capitol Hill during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

 

Jorgan Andrews praised the “peaceful popular movement ushering in the new democratic era in Armenia” and pledged to work with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to “to help bring back the will of your people to combat corruption and establish representative accountable governments, rule of law, greater respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, checks and balances, and political and economic freedoms.”  

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 27, 2018 15:29
Armenian FM urges to stop politicization of BSEC

Foreign Policy | June 27, 2018 13:34
U.S. official talks “new democratic era in Armenia”

Politics | June 27, 2018 13:27
“New Armenia is going to be a powerful country”, President says
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe