Armenian FM receives ANCA’s Chairman

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today Chairman of Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Raffi Hamparian.

According to the Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to ANCA’s active role in permanently voicing the pan-Armenian issues in American-Armenian communities and American administration.



Raffi Hamparian introduced the activities of ANCA, ongoing and upcoming programs.



The sides discussed a number of issues on Armenian-American relations, exchanged ideas on joint efforts in implementation of programs of pan-Armenian significance.