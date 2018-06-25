Armenian and Georgian FMs have a phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani.

According to the Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan wished good luck to David Zalkaliani in his important mission and reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to continue working jointly towards deepening the bilateral cooperation.



David Zalkaliani noted that he highly appreciates the relations, which have formed over the centuries between the two people and states.



Touching upon the official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia, the sides emphasized that the agreements that were reached lay a solid foundation for continuous expansion of bilateral ties.