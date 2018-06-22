EU and EaP shouldn’t promote arms race, says Armenian FM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. EU and Eastern Partnership member states should refrain from actions that lead to arms race in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said today at the informal meeting of EaP Foreign Ministers in Minsk.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

“Member states of both EU and EaP should refrain from any actions that lead to arms race in the region, any actions that hinder the peaceful settlement process or derail the established format of negotiations,” noted Mnatsakanyan.

He stressed that “the tension of Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the militant rhetoric and hindrances to human contact must be rejected”.

“Armenia is ready to have larger commitment and involvement with the European Union, EU members and partner states in building a safe, stable and prosperous region,” emphasized Mnatsakanyan.

Touching on the first EU-Armenia Partnership Council that took place in Brussels on June 21, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that the meeting offered a real opportunity to assess current level of partnership and outline future priorities.

Mnatsakanyan also touched on foreign policy priorities in Armenian government’s program, noting that Armenia adopted the approach of continuous, predictable and strong cooperation with all friendly nations and partners on the basis of sovereignty.