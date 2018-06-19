David McAllister: EU supports every effort to eradicate corruption

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament David McAllister said that this is an important stage for deepening EU-Armenia relations.

He said this in a news conference on June 18, summarizing the results of the visit of the delegation of the European Parliament in Yerevan.



“We have followed very carefully what happened in Armenia during the months of April and May 2018. The peaceful protestors fought for changes and better future. The transition took place within the constitutional framework and without casualties. Today we are here to discuss how to fulfill the citizens’ high expectations,” he said.



David McAllister emphasized that the European Union fully supports every effort of the Armenian government to eradicate corruption.



He stated that on July 4 the European Parliament will also cast its final vote on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.



“I have no doubt that there will be a large majority in favor of this agreement,” David McAllister noted.



At the same time he stressed that “the signature and ratification of this new agreement is just the beginning, while successful implementation is more important.”



“It is the key to ensure the modernization of Armenia. Successful implementation will help attract EU investment, stimulate trade with the EU and provide concrete benefits for the Armenian people,” he said.



Touching upon visa-free travel in EU for the Armenian citizens, the member of the European Parliament said that they are ready to support the launching of such a dialogue.



“But let me be honest. We also need to see a reduction in the number of migrants from Armenia illegally staying in some EU member states. And key reforms such as on fighting corruption need to bear fruit,” Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament concluded.