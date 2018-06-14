698 views

Armenia Elected to the UN Economic and Social Council



Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 13 June, at the elections held during the plenary meeting of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Armenia became member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term starting January 2019.

One of the principal organs of the UN the ECOSOC is responsible for coordinating the economic, social, environmental and related work of the specialized agencies, funds and programmes, the functional commissions and the regional commissions of the United Nations.

The ECOSOC with a membership of 54 countries serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to Member States and to the United Nations.

By gaining the seat for the second time (previously served for the term 2004-2006), Armenia is renewing its commitment to support the global efforts towards sustainable development and to contribute on the national level to the works of the Council.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 14, 2018 17:21
Armenian FM and UK Minister of State talk bilateral ties in a phone call

Nagorno Karabakh | June 14, 2018 16:24
OSCE mediators discuss nearest ministerial meeting

Society | June 14, 2018 15:53
Bust of Armenian WWII hero is unveiled in Moscow
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe