Armenian FM: We don’t build a relationship with one partner at another’s expense

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia does not build the relationship with one partner at the expense of another, said Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“We have done nothing that would improve our relations with one country at the expense of ties with another. We spoke about the level of our relations with Russia very clearly. We have a dialogue with the United States and the European Union, and we are also partners with Russia, we work towards consolidating our security system. The more firmly we stand on our own feet, the more confident and reliable partner we become. That concerns Russia first,” Mnatsakanyan told in the interview to Kommersant.

Touching on the meeting with Sergey Lavrov, which took place in Moscow on June 7, the Foreign Minister said:

“We are two partners, allies with a strong, deep-rooted foundation for bilateral cooperation. When we call ourselves allies, we mean that we discuss all matters. We do not mean we agree about everything relevant for our relations. But we are able to work together, check, agree and move forward. We have talked over all matters on the EAEU agenda. We have some issues there, but they aren’t principal. This is a normal dynamic.”

When asked about collaboration in the framework of CSTO and the fact that Armenia is concerned about Russia’s military and technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said:

“Yes, that is an issue and it concerns various formats of military cooperation, which we follow. When we have concerns, we voice them.”