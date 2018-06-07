Strengthening ties with Russia is among our priorities, says Armenian FM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has noted that the Armenian-Russian relations stand on a firm ground.
“Armenian Government’s commitment to expand and strengthen allied relations has been and will remain a priority. It is also reflected in the government’s program,” Mnatsakanyan said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that both ministers emphasized mutual readiness to maintain allied relations and undertake routine actions in various formats to give them new impetus.
The meeting agenda also included issues related to Armenian citizens employed in Russia and solutions to relevant problems.
Both parties stressed the importance of continuous communication between Armenia and Russia.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.