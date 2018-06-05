Armenian MFA comments on Knesset’s hesitation over Genocide recognition

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has commented on recent developments around recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Knesset, saying that “the process of international recognition of the Genocide is irreversible”.
“Recognition of the crime of genocide is restoration of human rights and rule of law, which is aimed at prevention and exclusion of repetition of such atrocities regardless of the political context and geopolitical circumstances,” said Balayan.
He stressed that the process of recognition holds primary significance for Armenia.
The Israeli parliament raised again the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide in May. Experts believe it was done amid yet another crisis in Israel-Turkey relations, which followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
On May 28, the Israeli parliament revealed they withdrew the issue of recognition from the agenda. The Knesset Speaker believes the authorities were concerned that the majority of MPs would vote against the initiative.
