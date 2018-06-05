OSCE mediators to visit Armenia on June 13

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has held a press briefing, where he has announced that OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs scheduled a visit to Armenia on June 13.

Foreign Policy | 2018-05-29 11:08:28 Modalities of Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit discussed

Their previous visit to South Caucasus took place in February 2018, after which they urged the parties to the conflict “to refrain from inflammatory statements and provocative actions”.

Balayan has also revealed that the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) will send a delegation to Armenia on June 18-19.

Additionally, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 5-6 and participate in CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty on June 11.