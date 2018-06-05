OSCE mediators to visit Armenia on June 13

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has held a press briefing, where he has announced that OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs scheduled a visit to Armenia on June 13.
Their previous visit to South Caucasus took place in February 2018, after which they urged the parties to the conflict “to refrain from inflammatory statements and provocative actions”.
Balayan has also revealed that the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) will send a delegation to Armenia on June 18-19.
Additionally, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 5-6 and participate in CSTO Foreign Ministers Council in Almaty on June 11.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.