644 views

Armenia and Italy to “fulfill potential” of bilateral ties


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs Nune Sarkissian have visited the Italian Embassy on the occasion of the Republic Day, Italy’s national holiday.

President Sarkissian and Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco have agreed that the relations between the two countries develop on the basis of strong historical foundation and rich cultural heritage.

The parties have shared mutual appreciation for the partnership and high level of rapport between Armenia and Italy and noted that the bilateral relations have huge potential, which the countries should fulfill consistently.

They have also touched on Armenia-EU cooperation, which is an important part of Armenian-Italian relations.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | June 4, 2018 16:26
Armenia’s Defense Minister travels to Russia

Foreign Policy | June 4, 2018 15:16
Armenia and Italy to “fulfill potential” of bilateral ties

Foreign Policy | June 4, 2018 12:58
Armenian FM talks national interests, relations with Russia, Iran, Turkey, EU
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe