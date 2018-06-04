Armenia and Italy to “fulfill potential” of bilateral ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Mrs Nune Sarkissian have visited the Italian Embassy on the occasion of the Republic Day, Italy’s national holiday.

President Sarkissian and Italian Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco have agreed that the relations between the two countries develop on the basis of strong historical foundation and rich cultural heritage.



The parties have shared mutual appreciation for the partnership and high level of rapport between Armenia and Italy and noted that the bilateral relations have huge potential, which the countries should fulfill consistently.



They have also touched on Armenia-EU cooperation, which is an important part of Armenian-Italian relations.