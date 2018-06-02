Armenian FM to pay a working visit to Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is set to pay a working visit to Moscow on June 7.

Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian MFA Artyom Kozhin told in a briefing that the negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will cover “a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation following the results of the meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin on May 14, Sochi.”



“The sides will attach special importance to international problematics, including integration processes within EAEU, CSTO, CIS, as well as coordination on platforms of UN, OSCE, BSEC. They will also exchange opinions on NK issue settlement, where Russia together with other Co-Chairs plays an important role of a mediator within the frames of OSCE Minsk Group,” the diplomat noted.