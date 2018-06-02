Israel ready to expand ties with Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Israel is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia in many sectors.

According to the Armenian government, this was stated in the congratulatory letter of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, sent to Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s Prime Minister.



Noting that Israel and Armenia celebrated the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the solidarity between the countries is based on similar historic experience of the two nations and Armenia’s centuries-old heritage in the Holy Land, in particular, Jerusalem.



“Israel is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia in many sectors: agriculture, energy, management of water resources, infrastructure development. I hope to work with you and Armenia’s new government for the development of stronger Armenian-Israeli partnership,” reads the letter of Prime Minister of Israel.