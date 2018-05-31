Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders yet to schedule a meeting

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that a meeting between the leaders or Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan might take place within the next few weeks.

“Let us not hurry. You know I have had phone conversations with several officials directly involved in the process. That will continue. We carry on with purposeful, calculated steps. Direct communication will take place when the time is right. I say it is a matter of weeks, not months,” Mnatsakanyan noted in the interview to Armenia TV Channel.

“We intend to stay involved and negotiate for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. We will work on it in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Any action hampering the peace-oriented environment must be excluded. Negotiations cannot take place in a hostile atmosphere,” said Mnatsakanyan.