“Mercantile interests” should never lead Armenians and Georgians, PM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On May 30 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the memorial board at Tbilisi Youth House Foundation.
The board is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
Then Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili took part in a reception, dedicated to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia. The event was held at Tbilisi City Municipal Assembly.
“The capital of Georgia Tbilisi is really filled with the energy of our common history. The connection between the people of Armenia and Georgia is so strong that it obliges us to create a powerful, happy and free future together,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
“The foundation of the First Republic of Armenia is indeed the victory of the Armenians’ spirit. The history of Armenia showed that spiritual constituent is more valuable than the material one, love is stronger than benefit and honesty always defeats the deception.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
Armenia today is the state of spirit, love, solidarity and vision, and this should be relevant for years to come. I am hopeful that this spirit and not the mercantile interests will prevail in Armenian-Georgian relations. We should take this spirit as the base for building relations between these brotherly countries,” Armenian PM concluded.
