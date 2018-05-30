Armenian PM to pay official visit to Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will start a two-day official visit to Georgia today.

The visit will include meetings with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II.



Nikol Pashinyan will speak with representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi and attend events organized to commemorate the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.



The Armenian Prime Minister is also expected to visit the towns of Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki and meet with the Armenian communities there, the government press service said.