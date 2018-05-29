Modalities of Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ visit discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The modalities of the upcoming visit of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is currently being discussed with the Armenian authorities.
The information was provided to Mediamax by French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti.
“We are hoping for a constructive and creative attitude of the parties to the conflict and an active engagement in the settlement process,” Stephane Visconti said.
Mediamax reminds that the latest visit of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region took place in February of 2018.
