YSU Sargis and Marie Izmirlian Library to become public platform

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The lobby of the Sargis and Marie Izmirlian Library of Yerevan State University (YSU) has reopened.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, and YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

As part of the renovation, the library’s first-floor lobby was fully reconstructed, the lighting system modernized, a glass roof installed, and the overall infrastructure upgraded.

Photo: ESCS

The result is an innovative, modern and inspiring environment for students, lecturers and researchers.

The project was implemented with the support of the Izmirlian Foundation.

Photo: ESCS

Zhanna Andreasyan noted that the renewed space “creates new opportunities for learning, development, discussion, and communication.” She emphasized that the library should operate not only as a university unit but also as an independent platform with public significance.

“The library is part of the university, but it should also have a separate operating regime and serve as a public space. All the prerequisites for this exist here – both a separate entrance and the necessary infrastructure. I am confident that Yerevan State University will, in this sense, also become a public library, which is important for reaffirming the presence of universities in our public life,” the minister said.

Photo: ESCS

YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan described the initiative as the realization of a long-standing vision aimed at the qualitative development of the university environment. He thanked all partners involved in designing and implementing the project, highlighting their consistent cooperation.

The rector expressed special gratitude to the Izmirlian Foundation, whose support made the construction works and the creation of the new environment possible. He also noted that the hall is named after National Hero Tigran Izmirlian, underscoring his contribution and continued support to the development of education and science.

Photo: ESCS

The YSU Scientific Library has been named after Sargis and Marie Izmirlian since 1997.

Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan also expressed appreciation to Armenian philanthropist and businessman Sargis Izmirlian, president of the Izmirlian Foundation, noting that the commitments he undertook have been fulfilled on an even broader scale – an exceptional manifestation of the Diaspora’s care and love for the homeland.