Memorandum signed under “Armenian for Non-Armenian Speakers” project

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia and the Izmirlian Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of “Armenian for Non-Armenian Speakers: Teaching, Testing and Assessing the Armenian Language” and “Armenian as a Viable Language in the Technological World” projects.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Izmirlian Foundation Director Armen Chobanyan.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Artur Martirosyan, Chair of the Language Committee Siranush Dvoyan, and Rector of Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.

“We have launched a very important project through a public-private partnership, consolidating expert potential and engaging the best professional resources. This demonstrates that language development is on both the state and public agenda. In the near future, we will hold discussions on developing a state language policy concept,” said Zhanna Andreasyan.

Education | 2025-02-11 11:56:56 “Armenian for Non-Armenian Speakers” project discussed

Izmirlian Foundation Director Armen Chobanyan also stressed the importance of the partnership and reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to ensuring its continuity.

Within the framework of the same initiatives, a separate agreement was also signed between the Language Committee, the Izmirlian Foundation, and Yerevan State University.