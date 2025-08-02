Teach For Armenia and AMIO Bank Launch Joint Scholarship Initiative

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia and AMIO Bank officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a new initiative titled "AMIO Era", a scholarship program aimed at supporting high-achieving university students from socially vulnerable backgrounds.

The program will provide full tuition coverage for one academic year to 50 selected students currently in their first, second, or third year of undergraduate studies. The recipients will be chosen through a rigorous three-stage selection process, jointly managed by Teach For Armenia and AMIO Bank. The process emphasizes transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity for all applicants.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to promoting educational equity and fostering Armenia’s next generation of capable, ethical, and community-minded professionals. Through this initiative, AMIO Bank continues to strengthen its corporate social responsibility mission by investing in human capital and expanding access to higher education.

“This partnership is about investing in Armenia’s potential,” said Larisa Hovannisian, Founder and CEO of Teach For Armenia. “Together with AMIO Bank, we are removing financial barriers for promising young people and giving them the opportunity to thrive in their academic journeys—and, ultimately, in their lives. We are proud to stand behind the belief that every student deserves access to education and opportunities.”

The scholarship payments will be made directly to universities on behalf of each beneficiary, following the successful completion of all program stages. Both organizations have committed to jointly evaluating and improving the program over time and may also collaborate on public events to further promote access to education in Armenia.