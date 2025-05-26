AUA’s ETICA Center will promote research and public discourse on ethical issues

Amid global geopolitical shifts and the challenges facing Armenia as well as the rest of the world, the American University of Armenia (AUA) has announced the launch of the Center for Ethics in Public Affairs – ETICA.

ETICA is a unique initiative in the region, comprising an ambitious five-year program supported by a grant from the EU Horizon Europe’s European Research Area (ERA) Chair initiative, which is aimed at strengthening research and scientific capacity.

The center seeks to address ethical issues arising from socio-political, climate, and technological challenges in the public domain and to foster constructive dialogue both within Armenia and beyond.

On May 22, the official launch event of ETICA took place at AUA’s Manoogian Hall, where project leaders introduced the Center’s key areas of activity.

ETICA: Advancing ethical discourse in society

The newly established Center for Ethics in Public Affairs (ETICA) is based at AUA’s Turpanjian Institute of Social Sciences. It is the first ethics center in Armenia and the only one of its kind in the region. It was established through the €2.5 million grant within the Horizon Europe’s ERA Chair program.

Photo: Mediamax

The Center is led by Professor Maria Baghramian, the ERA Chair and a professor of philosophy at University College Dublin and the University of Oslo. She is also a member of the Royal Irish Academy, Academia Europaea, and a fellow in the Armenian Society of Fellows.

Congratulating the audience on the launch of the ETICA, AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian noted that the launch of the center is a highly significant milestone for the University. Beyond being a center devoted to the advancement of ethical discourse, the launch of ETICA, he said, reinforces AUA’s commitment to research excellence.

Bruce Boghosian Photo: Mediamax

“At a time when societies worldwide – and Armenian society in particular – are navigating a period of turbulent transformation and facing profound ethical choices, the role of interdisciplinary research has become more vital in forming responsible governance, public policy, and societal debate,” Dr. Boghosian said.

He stressed that Armenia is now forging a new social contract rooted in democratic principles, while also confronting some of the defining challenges of the 21st century, including climate change, the ethical use of artificial intelligence, and other complex

issues.

Photo: Mediamax

“In the face of so many trials of our time – and especially in our region – such efforts, embodied in the launch of the ETICA Center, exemplify the very best of ethical behavior that humanity is capable of. I sincerely hope that this grant will help build appreciation for this unique moment in history and for Armenia’s role in upholding high human values, even in the face of adversity,” Dr. Boghosian said by also encouraging everyone to view ETICA not only as a platform for research and dialogue, but also as a catalyst for cultivating a culture of ethics in public life – both in Armenia and beyond.

A space for thinking amid collapse

Stephan Astourian, Director of AUA’s Turpanjian Institute of Social Sciences, emphasized the timely nature of ETICA’s launch, as we are currently witnessing the collapse of the geopolitical order and the erosion of the supposed human rights and democracy.

Stephan Astourian Photo: Mediamax

“We are witnessing genocidal acts being broadcast on television and genocidal calls being openly videotaped and circulated on social media platforms. At the same time, we see the destruction of the global economic order. In such a context, the ETICA will bring internationally renowned scholars to the American University of Armenia, host high-level international events and provide a space for all those who wish to go beyond learning – to think,” he noted.

ETICA’s research will be conducted under the overarching theme “Hope and Trust in a Time of Multi-Crises,” reflecting both Armenia’s and the world’s current challenges. Its international activities will begin with a major interdisciplinary conference on “National Identity in Times of Crisis,” to be held June 29–30.

The imperative of shared ethical values

According to ETICA’s director Dr. Maria Baghramyan, the promotion of research in the field of ethics within the Center’s activities is structured around four fundamental pillars: research and internationalization, training and education, capacity building, and public outreach and structural reform. To support these pillars, two work packages have also been developed – one on communication and the other on management.

Photo: Mediamax

“We are hopeful that the project will be able to integrate not only AUA researchers but also other scholars from Armenia into the European research landscape. By applying various tools, we will support Armenian researchers in developing their peer-reviewed international publications and building international collaborations. At the same time, we will publish extensive educational materials in the field of professional and applied ethics,” she explained.

Maria Baghramyan emphasized that sociality is impossible without shared ethical values and norms.

“Even such pure values as justice and fairness, which are accepted across societies, are often interpreted differently, leading to polarization. Recent empirical research confirms that harmful effects of ‘non-diversity’ often stem from the lack of information and limited communication. ETICA aims to address the negative effects of non-diversity while fostering the positive impact of pluralism and tolerance in the moral domain. We will do this by promoting mutual understanding and dialogue on ethical issues,” she explained.

Maria Baghramyan Photo: Mediamax

Dr. Baghramyan added that they are not planning to offer any definitive answers to ethical questions. Instead, they aim to provide a space where people can come together, discuss, agree or disagree – while adhering to the following principles: mutual respect, intellectual tolerance, humility and self-questioning, evidence-based reasoning, critical thinking, and a conciliationist approach to disagreement.

Academic development and community engagement

During the launch event, ETICA’s work package leaders presented the main directions and planned activities for the next five years.

ETICA’s Deputy Director, Dr. Arshak Balayan, presented the planned work in education and training. He stated that the Center intends to translate key works in ethics by prominent international authors into Armenian and publish accessible materials for the public.

Arshak Balayan Photo: Mediamax

“We will be developing educational materials, including Armenian-language animated videos on applied ethics, while also conducting a series of training courses,” he added.

Dr. Knar Khachatryan, Academic Director of AUA’s Office of Sponsored Programs and Technology Transfer, presented the initiatives under the capacity-building pillar.

“This pillar will be highly participatory. We are committed to a bottom-up development approach, listening to and engaging AUA faculty, staff, and administration,” she emphasized.

Knar Khachatryan Photo: Mediamax

Ethics will remain confined to the academic sphere unless communities are actively involved. This was stated by Alen Gasparian Amirkhanian, Director of AUA’s Acopian Center for the Environment, who is leading the Center’s public outreach efforts.

“Our goal is to bring ethical discussions to communities – while also listening to what people are saying about these questions. We will learn from communities and hopefully foster constructive dialogue,” he said.

Alen Gasparian Amirkhanian Photo: Mediamax

Narek Ghazaryan, AUA’s Chief Communications Officer, highlighted the importance of communication and public engagement in ETICA’s activities.

“AUA’s Office of Communication, in collaboration with the AUA Media Lab team, will coordinate and oversee dissemination, internal and external communication, and public engagement efforts across all of the mentioned pillars,” he added.

Narek Ghazaryan Photo: Mediamax

ETICA’s project leaders hope that in the coming years, the Center’s broad scope of activities will make a meaningful contribution to addressing ethical challenges facing Armenia and the world, shaping shared value frameworks, and promoting mutual understanding.

Gaiane Yenokian

Photos by Emin Aristakesyan