Izmirlian Foundation supports the “Open Olympiad” project

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-financed by the Izmirlian Charitable Foundation, the “Shirakatsy Lyceum” International Scientific-Educational Complex is implementing the “Open Olympiad” Project.

The Foundation reports that the project aims to promote academic excellence, ensure equal opportunities for participation in Olympiads across Armenia’s target regions and improve access to quality education for talented students.

The beneficiaries of the program are students in grades 4 to 8 from public schools in the Syunik, Gegharkunik, Tavush, and Lori regions of Armenia.