Huys Foundation to help Armenian youth achieve educational excellence

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Luys Scholars and Alumni have announced the launch of Huys Foundation.

The U.S.-based independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization pursues a single mission: supporting Armenian youth achieve educational excellence, with an academic and professional commitment to Armenia and the Armenian world.

Huys Foundation will operate as Luys Inc., the U.S. partner entity for Luys Foundation in Armenia.

Following this transition Huys Foundation focuses on educational excellence, achieving this through scholarship fundraising and building global networks of academic and professional potential. In so doing, the foundation shall remain committed to the principles of accountability, transparency, and independence.

“Huys Foundation builds upon the decade-long accomplishments of Luys Foundation and would like to express its immense gratitude to its two founders, Serzh Sargsyan and Tigran Sargsyan, as well as the sponsors and the staff, who sowed the seeds of this groundbreaking vision by establishing an organization which brought life-changing opportunities to a worldwide network of over 500 Luys Scholars.

Given its urgent significance, Huys Foundation also welcomes any organization that serves this mission of excellence. In this regard, we are very excited about the launch of My Step Foundation under the devout leadership of Anna Hakobyan, which has set to amplify this high cause by supporting a number of aspiring scholars admitted to top world universities for the 2018-2019 academic year,” the statement reads.