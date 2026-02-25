Papikyan and Larijani discuss the situation over Iran - Mediamax.am

February 25, 2026
Papikyan and Larijani discuss the situation over Iran


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met in Tehran today with Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability, as well as the course and prospects of Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation. Suren Papikyan emphasized the need to resolve the situation around Iran through diplomatic means. The interlocutors also touched upon the security environment surrounding Armenia and Iran,” the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson said.




